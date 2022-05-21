It has been a disappointing first day for Dhaakad, and surprisingly, the first day numbers are in fact way off the predictions. I would have to confess that in the history of all predictions made by me, this one has to be most far away from it when it comes to the actual numbers. In this column I had predicted that the first day collections would be in the range of 4-5 crores. Well, what has happened is truly unprecedented with the numbers turning out to be around 0.65 crores*. That’s merely 15% of what I was hoping for.

Truly, no one could really see this coming. Agreed that the films of late have been struggling to see any sort of opening, and an opening day in the vicinity of 3 crores have become a norm. However, for Dhaakad it seemed like a better number coming in since Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal had actually gone all out to create awareness. In that aspect, full marks to the promotion and marketing teams to come together and bring the film in front of the audiences. However, it was a different matter for audiences to reciprocate as well and that didn’t happen.

Clearly, there was chatter amongst the ‘aam junta’ around the film Dhaakad coming but then that didn’t translate into them paying for the tickets as well to step into theatres. They seem to have made their choice of going in for the other big release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which has taken a very good opening. Yes, films have worked in the past as well with clashes but in this case, when Bollywood was in any case in doldrums when even a single film on a Friday was struggling to take an opening, perhaps it was too much to expect that both releases would open well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

