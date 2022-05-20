Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s film Dhaakad has now hit the theatres and is receiving quite some mixed reviews. However, just like other films, Queen Kangana’s latest released film has also fallen prey to piracy.

This isn’t the first time it has happened, films like Yash’s KGF 2, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, Marvel’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness and infact recently released webseries Panchayat 2 has also been leaked on pirated sites.

Kangana Ranaut’s much-awaited movie Dhaakad has become a new target of the piracy trend as the movie was leaked on online platforms like Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz and many more. The movie that stars Kangana along with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta is released in cinemas today on the 20th, but now as the movie is leaked on the online platform, this may affect its overall box-office score.

For the unversed, the Kangana Ranaut starrer directed by Rajneesh Ghai is a story about a special agent Agni who has a mission to search for information about Rudraveer who is an international human trafficker and a coal mafioso and eventually terminate him.

This afternoon, Koimoi reviewed Dhaakad and rated it with just a single star. A part of the review read, “There’s an old saying in Hollywood, if an actor is doing good, the chance is sooner or later someone will give him/her enough money to make a supremely sh***y film. Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai has designed a film that’s the celebration of Kangana as an actress but that happens at the cost of a mourning script.

This was the perfect place for composer Dhruv Ghanekar to showcase his love for indo-western fusion & he does it in the best way he knows. It gets eclipsed at times by some loud action sequences.”

Have you seen Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad yet? If yes then let us know your reviews of the film in the comments below.

