Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): With its first-day collections, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer has already smashed many records at the BO. Despite being the biggest opener Bollywood film of 2022, the film has also become the biggest opener for Kartik Aaryan. We must say Kartik has set a benchmark for himself yet again. The film hit the screens yesterday and has been receiving positive reviews from fans and critics.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars an ensemble cast of Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Amar Upadhyay, and Siddhant Ghegadmal in the pivotal roles.

Bool Bhulaiyaa 2 surprised one and all with its Day 1 earnings of 14.11 crores at the domestic box office. Now as per the early trends flowing in, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer has sold tickets worth 17-19 crores on Day 2. With the latest numbers, the current collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 now stands at 32.11-33.11 crores. Looks like, the Kartik Aaryan starrer will comfortably cross the 50 crore mark on its first weekend.

This morning, we brought you the list of Bollywood’s highest openers of 2022 till date and the biggest opening days of Kartik Aaryan starrers which we reproduce below:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 14.11 crores

Love Aaj Kal – 12.40 crores

Pati Patni aur Woh – 9.10 crores

Luka Chuppi – 8.01 crores

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 – 6.80 crores

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety – 6.42 crores

Speaking about the films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 left films like Bachchhan Paandey, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Heropanti 2, Radhe Shyam and The Kashmir Files behind that earned 13.25 cr, 10.50 cr, 7 cr, 4.40 cr and 3.55 cr, respectively, on the first day of its release.

Coming back, with all the love and positive responses pouring in, we wonder if the film will cross the 100 crore mark within a few days of its release or not? Let’s wait and watch!

