Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, who broke the internet and Bollywood with her song ‘Baby Doll’, has proved her worth over the years. Even though she used to work in the adult film industry, later, she changed her career line and stepped her foot in Bollywood. Apart from her professional endeavours, she is a loving wife and a doting mother to her three children.

Karenjit Kaur who is commonly known as Sunny Leone has a great taste in fashion. If its not for her music videos or film releases, Sunny grabs the headlines for her sartorial picks and fashionable looks. EK Paheli Leela actress is currently enjoying the beach at Maldives.

A few hours ago, Sunny Leone took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from the beachside, and we can’t stop looking at her toned physique and beautiful bikini suit. In the pictures, Sunny Leone can be seen posing by the beachside wearing a two-piece rose pink-coloured floral bikini, flaunting her assets. She completed her look with a pair of sunnies, kept her hair open, sinking in the beach wind. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Love this bikini!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

A while back, Sunny Leone had shared another set of bikini pictures from her Maldives trip, and the photos spoke everything about ‘s*xiness’. In the pictures, she could be seen wearing an ocean blue-coloured bikini suit that featured geometric detailing all over it. She completed her look with a watch, a few bracelets and a pair of sunglasses. She kept her hair open and posed like a diva!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

What are your thoughts about Sunny Leone’s bikini looks? Let us know!

