Zendaya, a popular actress and budding filmmaker, is known for her amazing acting skills, bubbly nature, and most of all, her sartorial choice. She is not in modelling but can give neck-to-neck competition to all the top super models with her looks, fashion picks and styling sense.

Advertisement

There’s not a single time when Zendaya has not mesmerised her fans with her unique styling. Last year, Zendaya’s presence at the Venice Film Festival had brought waves because of her beige-coloured wet dress look that had created a buzz among the fashion enthusiasts.

Advertisement

However, there was another look of hers that had gotten a lot of attention. She had donned a Valentino Haute Couture at a photocall for her then upcoming film Dune and left the internet into a frenzy with her look. She was wearing a long ivory white-coloured shirt dress that had featured a dangerous and risque thigh-high slit. She had paired her look with an oversized black blazer and to add a pop of colour she had tied a satin pink-coloured ribbon.

Zendaya’s thigh-high slit dress also had a plunging neckline, and the actress had opted for a br*less look. She kept her makeup dewy with light foundation, contoured cheeks, just the right amount of highlight, mascara laded eyelashes, thin liner and glossy lips. Zendaya accessorised her look with dainty earrings and some gold rings. The actress kept her curly hair open in locks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Z 🫂 (@_zendayafan__)

The dress was so dangerous that the actress could have faced a massive wardrobe malfunction as the skirt swelled up when she was walking down the red carpet. However, Zendaya is smart enough to walk holding the dress down to save herself from a slit skirt mishap.

Well, I think no one can handle fashion like Zendaya. Be it street style, date nights or award and red carpet looks, she knows how to carry herself. What do you think? Let us know in the comments!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates.

Must Read: Rashmika Mandanna Manages To Look Cute & S*xy At The Same Time Donning A Low-Cut Lehenga Looking Like A True Blue ‘Param Sundari’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram