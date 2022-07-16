Actress Zendaya suffered an accident in the kitchen when attempting to cook and has now vowed to stay away from the kitchen.

Having gone through one painful accident that required her finger to be stitched up when attempting to cook, the actress shared with her fans that she has made a promise to herself that she will never cook again, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The 25-year-old actress made use of Instagram Story to inform her followers about her kitchen accident, reports aceshowbiz.com.

One of the photos she let out saw her showing off her freshly bandaged finger in front of a mirror.

“Baby’s first stitches lol back to never cooking again,” Zendaya wrote.

Another picture showed the actress’ finger being stitched up by two medical professionals.

A third photo, in the meantime, offered a close-up look at her forefinger being tightly wrapped in bandage with a bit of blood soaking through.

She explained over the photo: “See now… this is why I don’t cook.”

In response to Zendaya‘s Stories, her assistant Darnell let out a post on his own Instagram Story.

“Never a dull moment with @zendaya no pun intended,” he jokingly wrote, tagging back the Zendaya.

He added: “Dear God, help me keep this little heffa safe cause she clumsy as hell.”

On the other hand, Zendaya hopes to direct an episode of the hit teen drama ‘Euphoria’ next season.

The 25-year-old actress Zendaya, who stars as drug addict Rue in the hit teen drama and also serves as an executive producer, has shared that she was set to helm episode six of season two, but she was needed in front of the camera.reports aceshowbiz.com.

Speaking to Vogue Italia, Zendaya said: “It’s funny. I was actually supposed to direct episode 6, but then I had to act in it. I didn’t have enough time, so unfortunately, I wasn’t able to this time around. I wanted to have enough time to do it the right way.” However, she hinted, “So, next season probably.”

