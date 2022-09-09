Ana de Armas brought the Marilyn Monroe charm to the Venice Film Festival in a gorgeous pink gown. The actress is currently busy with the premiere of the upcoming film, Blonde. It is a biopic on Monroe, and we can’t wait to watch it. Armas’ popularity has grown over the past few years. She has become a leading lady in Hollywood.

The actress previously appeared in Russo Brothers’ directorial The Gray Man and charmed everyone with her specular moves. She has also worked with Ben Affleck in Deep Water, been in a James Bond movie, No Time to Die, and has also worked with Daniel Craig in Knives Out.

Coming back to the point, Ana de Armas attended the Venice Film Festival, where the premiere of the Marilyn Monroe biopic took place. The actress received an 11-minute long standing ovation for Blonde. While the crowd loved the film, we adore the outfit she wore. De Armas wowed everyone in a beautiful gown by Louis Vuitton.

ana de armas in louis vuitton at the blonde red carpet @ venice film festival pic.twitter.com/cNShe3cXj5 — alejandra (@wrkhs) September 8, 2022

The dress featured a plunging neckline, and its pleated material seemed to pay homage to one of Marilyn Monroe’s most iconic looks from The Seven Year Itch, which she had to hold down as a vent in the ground blew air up at her. Ana de Armas looked elegant in the gown that flowed gently, and she accompanied the look with a brilliant diamond necklace by Messika.

ana de armas in custom louis vuitton at the venice film festival paying homage to the iconic white dress marilyn wore in the seven year itch pic.twitter.com/2suNcmy0Qs — taylor russell’s whore (@MIUCClAMUSE) September 8, 2022

Her hair was parted from the side and was kept out of her face. Ana’s face glowed with pink makeup, and as usual, she had her charming smile on. While talking about the actress, besides Blonde, the actress will also be seen in 2023’s movie Ghosted.

Ana de Armas will be working next to Chris Evans. The two stars will be sharing the screen for the third time. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

