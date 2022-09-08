Strong fashion genes run in the blood of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Be it the youngest, Kylie Jenner, or the older, Kourtney Kardashian, each sister has their own style. Kim Kardashian has hyped a major fashion trend and created her own. Kylie has followed in her footsteps as we love her amazing red carpet fits, casual looks, and more.

Her Instagram is an abode for anyone who loves to amp up their style games. Fans are also jealous of her huge wardrobe, be it for clothes, shoes, or bags. Jenner is indeed living her life large and she often goes bold with it too.

Many of her outfits scream that Kylie Jenner lives in a totally different world from the rest of us. One such look was from the time when she attended Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s wedding. Back in 2019, the Hollywood A-listers tied the knot, and many people attended. Amongst them was the makeup mogul, who is a close friend to both.

Kylie Jenner wowed the crowd in a magnificent gold J’Aton Couture dress that looked like if you touch it, your hand will turn gold too. The delicate piece had an off-shoulder sleeve. It had a wide opening from the front, flaunting her legs. Its upper half had a cut-out in between that showed off her side b**bs. She accompanied the look with opulent Goshwara jewels.

Kylie Jenner wore this gorgeous gown for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding. https://t.co/ixWq589IHe pic.twitter.com/bQkkiKPyVC — K'la Chic (@Klachic) October 2, 2019

As one knows Kylie‘s obsession with butterflies, The Kardashians star carried a crystal butterfly-shaped Judith Leiber purse and an Elizabeth Stone butterfly hairpin that held her sleek bun. Jenner also wore strappy Stuart Weitzman sandals to complete the ensemble.

Though Kylie Jenner looked majestic in this attire, one can say that it is not the most appropriate look for a wedding. The dress in itself takes a lot of attention. But when the bride is Hailey Bieber, nothing can stop her from shining, especially at her wedding.

