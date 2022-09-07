Gigi Hadid is the quintessential queen when it comes to fashion, who has given people several inspirational looks. A model since a young age, the elder Hadid sister has set her name in the catwalk industry. So has her sister Bella Hadid. Both of them enchanted the viewers when they did the walk.

More importantly, both have made mistakes too and have risen through them, setting another example. While talking about them, Bella supported her sister during her ‘Guest in Residence’ knitwear line launch in L’Avenue at Saks in New York City. Both of them looked exceptionally good.

But it was Gigi Hadid’s extra edge that caught our attention. Gigi opted to go for layers but with a bustier. The supermodel turned businesswoman wore a pink sweater that fell off her one shoulder. For the bottom, she had oversized white pants. The sweater was covered with a cream-colored bustier. It outlined her figure well.

September 6th: Gigi Hadid arriving at the launch party for “Guest in Residence” in New York.https://t.co/0ZJZ2VXUV7 pic.twitter.com/99PouFWsbT — Gigi Hadid Media (@GigiHadidMedia) September 7, 2022

Gigi Hadid accompanied this look with a bright pink purse and matching pointed-toe pink heels. Her neck was decked with multiple necklaces, and she had her locks in a sleek bun. Her face was as pink as the outfit with glowing makeup. Wearing bustier on the top has become a recent fashion trend.

It is obvious that Hadid would not just follow it but help set it too, as she is a leading lady in the fashion industry. Several people can style such type of a bustier with a dress too. Gigi’s entire fit looks amazing, as her styling game is strong.

Besides Bella Hadid, their father, Mohamed Hadid, also arrived for the launch. It was indeed a family affair. What do you think about Gigi Hadid’s look from the night? Share your thoughts with us!

