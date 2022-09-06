Nayanthara is one of the most respected and bankable actresses in the south Indian industry. Giving us movies like Raja Rani, Annaatthe and many more, she has entertained the audience with her charm and excellent acting skills. While the actress is considered to be one of the richest actresses in south cinema, let’s take a look at her net worth and her standard of living.

The actress is recently in the news for her marriage to filmmaker and lyricist Vignesh Shivan on 9th June this year.

Coming back to the topic, according to the media portal ‘Infinity Net Worth’, actress Nayanthara‘s net worth was a stunning $22 Million, which when converted into rupees, comes to around Rs 165 crore. Most of her income comes from her movies and brand endorsements. The actress is currently charging around Rs 10 crore for her upcoming movie with Jayam Ravi, making her the highest-paid actress in south cinema.

Talking about her properties, noted as per Magic Bricks, Nayanthara has many apartments across India including two luxurious homes in Hyderabad which cost Rs 15 crore each and are located in Banjara Hills, which is home to many A-list south celebrities. Along with this she also has two 4 BHK houses in Chennai, which as per Magic Bricks comes at a total of Rs 100 crores.

Apart from this, the south actress also owns a private Jet. According to Deccan Herald Nayanthara had recently bought a private Jet which she has been using for her trips from Chennai-Hyderabad and Chennai-Kochi. Not just her private jet, but the actress does have a sweet taste when it comes to 4-wheelers. It is noted, according to Car Dekho, that the actress owns a BMW 5 series worth Rs 74.50 Lakh, and a Mercedes GLS 350D worth Rs 88 lakh. Apart from this she also owns a Toyota Innova Crysta, Ford Endeavour, and the stunning BMW 7-series which come to around Rs 1.76 crore.

Talking about her brand endorsements and investments, the actress bags a whopping sum of Rs 5 crores from her endorsements (as per News24). It is to be noted that she has worked with popular brands like Tanishq, Tata Sky, Kay Beauty, and Ujala among others. Talking about her investment, the actress has opened up her own skincare brand called “The Lip Balm Company” which she partnered with Dr Renita Rajan. Apart from this, the actress has also investigated a Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) industry named Chai Wale. As per news channel Asianet, Nayanthara was noted to invest in a new and lucrative oil business and was reported to have spent a huge amount on it.

Woah Nayanthara undoubtedly lives like a queen!

