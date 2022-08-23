On 20th August Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja were at the centre of every news outlet around India after announcing the birth of their baby boy. Talking about the same, recently spoke up about how she feels raising a child in India.

Sonam got married to Anand back on 8 May 2018 and back in March 2022, the duo had announced that they were expecting on their social media account.

Recently, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was seen on the cover of Vogue magazine and opened up about her time being pregnant. The actor also talked about how she would think of raising the child out of India as there might be privacy issues while raising her. She said, “To be honest, I haven’t decided whether I’m going to school with our child here or in London, but I definitely know I feel more at home in India. I’m a proper Bombay girl. There will be the issue of privacy if I raise my child here, but I see many star kids leading completely regular lives so we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.”

In the same conversation, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also opened up about if the baby was planned or a pandemic baby. She said, “We wanted to wait two years after we got married to start trying. Then, the pandemic happened. We were in Delhi at Anand’s (Ahuja) parents’ home at the beginning of the pandemic and we just decided that the timing was right because we didn’t understand the severity of Covid. We went into lockdown soon after and things just kept getting graver, so we decided to wait.”

What do you think about Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s thoughts on privacy for raising her kid? Do let us know in the comments below.

