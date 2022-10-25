Diwali has been the season of get-togethers for Bollywood celebrities. Kriti Sanon, Manish Malhotra, Ekta Kapoor have been among other celebrities who’ve hosted parties this year. Last night, Sonam Kapoor threw a celebration and Bhumi Pednekar was amongst other celebrities who attended the event.

Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon were also a part of the celebrations. Every celebrity had put their best fashion foot forward but obviously, all eyes were on the ladies. Especially, Janhvi Kapoor, who in reality was Bhumi.

Bhumi Pednekar set a busty display last night as she opted for an ivory-coloured satin saree. The pallu was styled in a quirky avatar that kept her blouse the highlight. And well, while talking about it, it had a deep-plunging neckline with a thin string keeping it all together.

Bhumi Pednekar completed her look with a watch on her left hand and loud makeup. Netizens confused her with Janhvi Kapoor because of the kind of clothes she was wearing and even compared her to Uorfi Javed.

A user wrote, “Acha hua Urfi wala gana bajaya, waise bhi video me Urfi ke jaisa blouse pehna tha waisa hi hai iska blouse bhi. Sab troll karte hai Urfi ko lekin pehente usi ki tarha hai kapre..”

“Urfi to yun hee badnaam he,” another wrote.

A comment read, “Ye jhanvi dikh rhai hai????? Sofisticated Urfi hai ye…kabhi capture Kia nahi hoga usko aise..”

Another reacted, “Abe janhvi nahi bhumi he”

Well, it looks like netizens are more than used to Janhvi Kapoor and Uorfi Javed that they find it difficult to accept any other celebrity pulling off similar style.

