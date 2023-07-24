Sharmila Tagore is one of the most popular and iconic actresses in the industry. She is well remembered for her bold and progressive choices in film roles, often portraying strong and independent women on screen. She fearlessly broke societal norms and challenged conventional portrayals of women, earning respect and admiration for her pioneering spirit.

While she remains to be one of the most celebrated actresses in Bollywood, an old report once claimed that another veteran actress Mala Sinha allegedly slapped her on a set of their film after they had a showdown. Scroll down to know more.

Everything took place on the Humsaya film set. According to rumours, Sharmila Tagore and Mala Sinha initially got along well, but as the filming continued, they refused to acknowledge one another apart from the sequences they had to act in together.

A violent altercation between Mala Sinha and Sharmila Tagore resulted from the heated cold war on the set. Not only that, but Mala may have also struck Sharmila Tagore, according to a report in the Indian Express.

According to the report, the director Joy Mukherjee was forced to step in and separate the two. Even though they were never seen together on screen, there was no chance for reconciliation. Several years later, Mala Sinha was asked about the incident. Asianet News report claimed that she said, “Such loose talk was a part of the effort to create some publicity for the film. I would never raise my hand on a co-star or anyone else.”

Meanwhile, Sharmila Tagore was last seen in Gulmohar, which was released premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 3. The family drama marks Manoj Bajpayee’s first collaboration with Sharmila, who plays his mother in the movie. Directed by Rahul V Chittella, Gulmohar also features Amol Palekar, Suraj Sharma, Simran, and Kaveri Seth.

