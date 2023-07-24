Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is regarded as one of the most beautiful and talented actresses in the Indian film industry and has achieved immense success both on the national and international stages. However, there was a time when she was new to the industry & did a commercial that was embarrassing for her.

In her earlier days, Rai was seen in several advertisements. However, there was one ad where she left an instant mark. The ad was of a drinking commercial and also featured Aamir Khan and Mahima Chaudhary.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once appeared on Farooq Sheikh hosted show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. In the show, the actress revealed how embarrassing it was for her to shoot for a soft drink commercial. Ad guru Prahlad Kakkar said that people started recognising Aishwarya after the ad as “Sanju“.

“When this advertisement ended, wherever I travelled in India, from 4-year-olds to 90-year-olds, especially males, would ask me who is Sanju,” the famed ad filmmaker said, as reported by IBTimes.

Aishwarya then recalled how Prahlad made her go for wet hair and red lips. “I couldn’t do it, I had several retakes,” she added. “Aishwarya was this little innocent, young thing. I was trying to brief her posture. I would say pose this way, pose that way, it wasn’t happening. She was very awkward, and she was saying, ‘No, I don’t like this, what do you want me to do.’ I said you have to seduce five men in this room,” Prahlad Kakkar revealed.

To this, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said that she found the whole thing quite embarrassing. “I was feeling so bad because he had done this, and there was Aamir, who is so sincere, so he said I’ll stand for cues. So he stands behind the camera and gives that look, and I was like completely new and completely nervous,” she concluded.

