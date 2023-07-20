Salman Khan Felt "Is Lallu Ko Yeh Ladki Kaise Mil Gayi?" About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Dating Vivek Oberoi? Ajay Devgn Once Hinted "45-32 Kitne Phones Kiye The?"

Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan share a cordial relationship—both actors debuted in the same era and have been going strong. While one is, the Singham of Bollywood other is Dabangg, Tiger, Prem, or anything you want to call him. They can say whatever they want to each other, and none would take offense. Something of that sort happened around a decade back when AJ tried making fun of Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi’s relationship at Salman Khan’s expense.

Ajay & Vivek have worked together in several films, including Kaal, Yuva, and Omkara. However, this did not stop him from taking a dig at the actor for making a tamasha out of Salman Khan & Aishwarya Rai when he called the media to complain that Salman had called him 41 times. This ugly episode is one of the worst feuds in the history of Bollywood.

During an episode of Salman Khan’s show, Dus Ka Dum, Ajay Devgn made an appearance on the show with Fardeen Khan and was asked a question. The question said, “Kitne pratishat bhaartiyon ne kisi jodi ko dekh kar ye socha ki is lallu ko ye ladki kaise mil gayi?” However, none excepted the answer Ajay Devgn decided to give, spilling beans on how Salman Khan felt after Aishwarya Rai moved on from him but landed at Vivek Oberoi!

Ajay Devgn, in a hilarious act, tried pulling a dark joke on Bhaijaan’s personal life and said, “Salman you’ve also felt like this. I remember you telling me Jab aapka break up hua tha and jab aapko pata chala tha ki your ex-girlfriend is seeing somebody, To your reaction was also like ki yaar…”

Salman Khan did not contemplate this unannounced and uninvited pun. Still, he played along with an innocent face saying, “Kab, kyaa?” and the Singham actor clarified, “Wohi jisne 45-32 kitne phone kiye the?” By this time the Tiger actor could not contain his reaction and burst out laughing!

The video clip was shared on Instagram by a page called the_mumbai_show and had loads of comments on the video. A user wrote, “Teenage locker room gossip.” Another user commented, “Vivek be like:- muje kyu toda Ajay bhai?” A troll reacted, “Vivek ki keh ke leli!” Another troll took a dig at the Kaal actor and wrote, “No Vivek Oberoi hurt in this video.”

People were also shocked by Ajay Devgn’s audacity to crack a joke at Aishwarya Rai. A comment read, “Man with b*lls.” Another user commented, “Only Ajay Devgan, Carryminnati and Lord Puneet can roast Selmon!” Other comments read, “Ajay has that guts..man Gaye guru”, “Only Ajay Devgan can get away with this”, “Salman Se Sirf Ajay Panga le skta hai!”

Netizens were surprised at how and why a friend would do this to another friend. A user commented, “Ha dost hi dost ki pol kholte hai … Unke sath koi or ni kr skta.” A user took a pun and cracked a joke copying a dialogue from Aishwarya Rai‘s film Jazbaa. The comment read, “Singham tha isliye rehne dia, vimal hota to thook deta…” also taking a dig at Ajay Devgn’s Gutkha brand!

You can watch the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Mumbai show (@the_mumbai_show)

