The AI trend is currently ruling the world, and people are obsessed with it. From our favourite celebrities getting a makeover to people trying the tool on themselves, social media is filled with videos and pictures of the same. Amid the same, an Instagram page has given Bollywood celebrities a Barbie makeover, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Kangana Ranaut, and netizens aren’t too happy with it and compared Rai with Rakhi Sawant in the comments section. Scroll below to take a look at the pictures!

Aishwarya is among the biggest names in Bollywood and a popular name in Hollywood. She’s the OG diva who started off with foreign films and dominated the hearts of her fans with her beauty worldwide.

Now talking about the latest scoop, an Instagram page named ‘Ad Parody’ gave a Barbie makeover to Bollywood celebrities with names including Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan.

Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ad Parody (@ad.parody)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look didn’t sit well with netizens who trolled the portal on the platform, and a user commented, “Naam padhne ke baad pata chal raha hai kis actor ka Barbie doll hai…. 😂😂😂”

Another user commented, “Aishwarya looks like Rakhi Sawant”

A third user commented, “Aishwarya rai kam rakhi sawant zyada lag rahi hai”

A fourth commented, “They all look nothing like that”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s AI Barbie look? Tell us in the space below.

