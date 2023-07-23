Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is indeed the beauty queen of Bollywood, and her talent has no bounds. She is among the very few Bollywood actresses who made it to Hollywood and starred as a lead in a movie. However, when Karan Johar once asked Rishi Kapoor about Aish’s career in Hollywood and the late actor seemingly chose to be sarcastic about it. As the clip of their conversation is back on board, here’s how Redittors are reacting to it.

Aishwarya began her career in Bollywood after winning the Miss World 1994 pageant. She soon established herself as one of the most influential celebrities in the country.

Throughout her picturesque career, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has starred in a number of Hollywood films, including The Last Legion, Mistress of Spices, The Pink Panther 2, and Bride and Prejudice. When Aish was on the roll, in 2005, Karan Johar sat with veteran stars Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh on the first season of his show Koffee With Karan. A clip from the show is currently making rounds on social media.

In the video, shared on Reddit, KJo could be heard asking, “The biggest problem Aishwarya Rai will face in Hollywood is…?” to which Rishi replied, “is?” While there was a slight pause in the conversation, Neetu Kapoor began laughing out loud and KJo joined her. Rishi Kapoor further jokingly said, “Sorry! Is?” to which Neetu told Karan “Oh! He’s being… you know what.”

Reacting to the clip, Redditors slammed the three in the conversation for cracking jokes about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s career. A social media user wrote, “He probably was asking there “is” a career for her in Hollywood in a sarcastic way,” while another penned, “Rishi Kapoor the man who couldn’t take jokes certainly didn’t have a problem when targeted at others.”

A third one mentioned, “Wonder if he will ever ask the same question to Neetu about her daughter-in-laws Hollywood career.”

“Just another day in the life and times of these pompous narcissists. Can’t believe the nerve of Karan Johar to bleat on about ‘fraternity,’” added another.

What are your views on the clip? Let us know in the comments.

