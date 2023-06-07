Kangana Ranaut’s rivalry with Karan Johar and his gang is known to everyone. The actress never leaves a chance to bash the filmmaker and his close aides like Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan and others. In today’s throwback stories, we will tell you about the time when Kangana had launched an attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ in an Insta post. A couple of days back, we told you about the time when the Queen actress had called Alia ‘spineless’ and KJo’s puppet for not standing up for her film ‘Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.”

During that time, Kangana had bashed Aamir too for not supporting her film. However, later, Alia had reacted to her statement and said that she would like to apologise to the actress if she’s ever hurt her. Despite extending an olive branch, Kangana again attacked Alia and this time for her film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

In February this year, ahead of the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kangana Ranaut had shared a note on an Insta story calling Alia Bhatt ‘Papa ki pari’ and the wrong casting of the SLB directorial. She even stated that the industry would go South till it is run by the movie mafia- referring KJo and Mahesh Bhatt. Scroll down to know what she wrote.

“This Friday 200cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office … for a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act… biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting…yeh nahi sudhrenge (these people won’t change) no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films … Bollywood is destined for doom jab tak movie mafia has power…” wrote Kangana Ranaut in her Insta story.

Later, Alia Bhatt had reacted to Kangana Ranaut’s post and gave a sassy reply with a Bhagavad Gita reference. As quoted in Zoom TV, she told the media, “Lord Krishna had said in The Gita, inaction in action. That’s what I will say.”

For more such interesting Bollywood throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: If You Think Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan Or Salman Khan Were The First To Charge 1 Crore For A Film, Then You’re Wrong As This Telugu Superstar Did It Way Back In 1992!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News