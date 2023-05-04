After a long work schedule and wrapping up two major films ‘Murder Mubarak’ and ‘Aye Watan Mere Watan’, Sara Ali Khan has finally taken some time off from her tedious work life and went on a family trip to Kashmir, a place that she is often seen traveling to.

Spending time with family and friends, relishing bonfires, and enjoying views of snow-clad mountains, Sara Ali Khan has definitely had an amazing time in god’s own country, also known as heaven on earth. Once the actress is back, she will kick-start prep and shoot for Anurag Basu’s Metro.. Inn Dino.

Taking to social media, she shares bunch of heartwarming pictures from the her memorable trip. Sara Ali Khan writes, “Hello Full Moon Phase.”

“Snow-clad mountains with sunny rays Sitting by the fire -enjoying the flame the haze Nights are warm, sun-kissed swim in the days Phones been off this week so time to hear what sara says * g #purnima #tullmoon,” wrote Sara Ali Khan further.

Sara Ali Khan’s admirers adore her for her genuine, sassy, and hilarious attitude, which she doesn’t hesitate to display on social media. The actress will be seen in Mitro In Dino by Anurag Basu, Ae Watan Mere Watan by Kannan Iyer, and Zara Hat Ke Zara Bach Ke by Laxman Utekar.

