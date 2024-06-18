When Abhishek Bachchan Was Petrified Of Sitting Next To Aishwarya Rai On Flight Before Their Marriage: “I Didn’t Want Her To Wake Up Next To Me”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan have been the ideal Bollywood Couple for a long time. The two Bollywood superstars have been married for 16 years, and stories and anecdotes about their love and how Abhishek has been besotted with Aishwarya. While Bachchan has shared stories of his personal life with Aishwarya, he also recently revealed that he thought she would never romance him in the initial phases of working together before they married.

Abhishek & Aishwarya are known for openly expressing their love for one another during media interactions; their chemistry, both on and off-screen, is greatly appreciated by fans. However, Abhishek once felt that Aishwarya might not want to romance him.

Reflecting on a flight to Mauritius for the shoot of the title song “Kuch Na Kaho,” Abhishek Bachchan told Cosmopolitan, “I was dreading this flight. I prayed not to sit next to her. But she was right there, and I thought I was finished. She even sleeps perfectly like Miss World, and I couldn’t sleep. I was petrified she’d wake up for water and see me like a troll sleeping next to her. I thought she’d never want to romance me in the song after that!”

Abhishek and Aishwarya have starred together in several movies, including Dhoom 2, Guru, and Raavan. They dated briefly before tying the knot, and last month, the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary with Aishwarya sharing a sweet family photo on Instagram.

When asked about their marriage in a 2010 Vogue India interview, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan humorously mentioned they fight “every day,” while Abhishek clarified, “They’re more like disagreements, not serious fights. They’re healthy. It’d be boring otherwise.” Abhishek added that he is always the first to apologize, saying, “Women don’t makeup! But we have a rule—we don’t sleep on a fight. Half the time, we say sorry just because we’re sleepy. Besides, women are the superior race and always right. The sooner men accept that, the better.”

But the two eventually confessed their feelings. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of Bollywood’s most beloved celebrity couples, have been married for nearly 16 years and share a daughter named Aaradhya.

