Ranbir Kapoor & Sandeep Reddy’s collaboration Animal resulted in box office fireworks. After the film’s massive success, fans were worried about what the next phase would be like. The most exciting news, however, is the announcement of Animal Park, the highly anticipated sequel to Ranbir Kapoor’s hit film. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has revealed that Animal Park will be even wilder and has hinted at the start date for filming this eagerly awaited sequel.

Buoyed by Animal’s success, Vanga is confident in scaling up the sequel, which will delve deeper into Ranvijay’s life and his relationship with his son. Initially, reports suggested that filming for Animal Park would begin in 2025, but fans may have to wait a bit longer. Recently, Vanga shared updates on the project, indicating a delay in the start of production.

At a recent event, Sandeep discussed Animal’s success and the status of the much-anticipated Animal Park. When the Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol film was mentioned, Vanga hinted that the sequel would be more extensive and wilder than Animal, promising an even more thrilling experience for the audience.

Now, another cast member has the tongues wagging, hinting that the big sequel could be farther away. In a recent interview, Saurabh Sachdeva, who brilliantly portrayed Abid ul Haque—the brother of Bobby Deol’s character in Sandeep Reddy Vanga‘s directorial Animal—shared updates about the sequel’s status.

While his return is confirmed, Sachdeva admitted that the timeline for Animal Park remains uncertain. “I have no idea when the film will take off. I haven’t had a chat with the production or director,” Sachdeva confessed. The actor mentioned that Vanga, known for his meticulous craft, indicated that there’s still time, suggesting that fans might need patience. Vanga is currently focused on another project, Spirit, starring Prabhas, implying that Animal Park isn’t an immediate priority.

Adding to the speculation about the timeline, Sachdeva noted that Ranbir Kapoor’s commitment to Ramayana further extends the wait. “It is going to take time—could be 2026, could be 2027, I have no idea,” he said. The uncertainty also extends to the storyline, with Sachdeva revealing that he is in the dark about it. “I don’t even know the story yet. I don’t know if he’s written it or if it is in his mind or even has a rough structure of it,” he explained.

This air of mystery only heightens the anticipation among fans eager to return to the world of Animal Park. The original film’s blend of intense drama and complex characters left a lasting impression on Bollywood aficionados. Sachdeva’s character significantly impacted the first installment, and his return promises another powerful performance, fueling excitement for the sequel.

But it looks like Animal fans will have to wait a long time before we can glimpse the Animal Park.

