Joel Souza, director of the film ‘Rust’, is on the road to recovery. More than a week after he was accidentally shot by veteran actor Alec Baldwin on the set of the film, the director was seen wearing an arm sling in the first picture since the accident, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The 48-year-old filmmaker was spotted outside his home in Palo Alto, California.

Joel Souza’s friend claimed that he’s still mourning the loss of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed in the same accident.

“Joel Souza is in pieces. He was standing right behind Halyna,” the friend shared.

The friend added: “They were both looking into the camera monitor as Alec fired the gun straight at them. He is utterly devastated.”

The shooting happened during the filming at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico on October 21.

When Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun, Joel Souza was reportedly standing directly behind Halyna Hutchins.

Unfortunately, Hutchins died after she was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital for stomach surgery.

Joel Souza, on the other hand, managed to escape death after he was rushed into emergency care at Christus St. Vincent’s hospital. He only spent a night in hospital after getting a bullet removed from his shoulder.

A Change.org petition created in Hutchins’s name, calling for a ban on real firearms on sets and demanding better working conditions for crew members, had garnered more than 81,000 signatures at the time when this report was filed.

Responding to the petition, Baldwin said: “I’m not an expert in this field. So whatever other people decide is the best way to go, in terms of protecting people’s safety on film sets, I’m all in favour of and I will cooperate with that in any way that I can.”

