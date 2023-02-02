Adele is one of the greatest singers of all time. Her songs, lyrics are so meaningful and moving that it’ll just leave you thinking for hours and days. While we all know how empathetic the singer is towards all her fans but recently she did something truly heroic during her Las Vegas residency show leaving all her fans teary-eyed. As the Hello singer walked through the crowd, she saw an old man flashing his wife’s picture at her and later stopped the concert mid-way and cried talking about the same. Scroll below to watch the video.

Adele is one of the most popular singers in the world, especially on social media with over 51 million followers on Instagram. The singer is currently doing shows for her fans across the world and her recent one was in Las Vegas.

During the performance, as Adele walked through the crowd, she said, “When I walk through the crowd, I wish you could see what I can see. Because I know I talk to a few people every night, but then I just see little stories of people happening,” as shared in the video on Entertainment Tonight.

Adele added, “There was a man, he’s just there, holding his phone up. I think that’s his wife on the phone, and I don’t think she’s here, and it just really moved me,” the singer explained while crying uncontrollably and suggesting that the man’s wife had died and continued, “I’m so sorry for your loss, and I didn’t realize what you were showing me until I was over here.”

The singer concluded, “I see these little pockets of people’s lives as I walk through and it’s so beautiful.”

Entertainment Tonight shared the video on their official Instagram page, take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Reacting to the singer’s video, a user on Instagram commented, “This moment crunched me at her concert, I cried like a baby. Adele is amazing!”

Another user commented, “Not me crying with her. I love her. 😭😭😭”

A third user commented, “Like I need more reasons to love her!”

