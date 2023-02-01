Hrithik Roshan Pens An Adorable Note For K-Pop Star Jackson Wang On His Instagram: "Loved Hearing About Your Journey..."

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan wrote an appreciation post for K-pop star Jackson Wang, whom he called a “kind-hearted rock star” and thanked him for his music.

The ‘War’ star took to Instagram to post a slew of photographs with Wang, who was hosted by Hrithik along with his parents Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan at their home in Mumbai.

In the series of pictures, Hrithik, Rakesh and Pinkie posed with Jackson. In one picture, Rakesh was seen giving a thumbs up to Jackson and he greeted the filmmaker with folded hands.

Captioning the post, Hrithik Roshan wrote: “What a delightful experience meeting you Jackson. Such a kind-hearted rock star. Loved hearing about your journey, I hope you continue to grow both as the star and human. Thanks for the music and for the love you gave my family and home staff.”

“My love to your entire team – Daryl, Isaac, Tiffany n the entire crew, and kamal. What an inspiring bunch you are! India let’s give Jackson some more of that love so he returns back to us – in concert!”

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in ‘Fighter‘ alongside Deepika Padukone.

