English singer Adele is Rolling in the deep in a pool of tears. The singer burst into tears after seeing a man with a picture of his late wife on his phone in the crowd at her concert.

The ‘Easy On Me’ hitmaker grew more and more emotional as she walked through the audience at her Las Vegas residency show at The Colosseum At Caesars Palace, reports Female First UK’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After seeing the picture close-up, Adele attempted to continue with her performance of ‘Someone Like You’, before struggling to hold back her tears as she dedicated the tear-jerking ballad to the man.

Adele began: “When I walk through the crowd, I wish you could see what I can see. Because I know I talk to a few people every night, but then I just see little stories of people happening.”

The overwhelmed singer continued: “There was a man, he’s just there, holding his phone up. I think that’s his wife on the phone, and I don’t think she’s here, and it just really moved me. I’m so sorry for your loss, and I didn’t realize what you were showing me until I was over here.”

She added: “I see these little pockets of people’s lives as I walk through and it’s so beautiful.”

Meanwhile, recently singer Sam Smith has opened up about the craziest rumours they have heard about themselves and it has everything to do with Adele.

In a preview of the upcoming episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Sam Smith is heard talking about the craziest rumour that they ever heard about themselves. The Unholy singer said, “Everyone seems to think that I am Adele in drag.”

Must Read: Cardi B Dancing On South Indian Song Tum Tum: A Crossover Never Imagined, Netizen Reacted “Cardi After Two Shots Of Sambhar” – Watch The Hilarious Video!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News