Koimoi Audience Poll 2022: Without the playback singers, the actors wouldn’t have such beautiful soulful tracks to lip sync on or the dance numbers to groove. Today, we have a list of Bollywood playback singers (male), including Arijit Singh, Shahid Mallya, and others from which you can vote for your favourite one. Scroll to get to the poll and read why you should choose whom you are choosing!

You can simply click on one of the options for the nominees to vote for your favourite male Bollywood singer mentioned in the Twitter poll below. Nominations for The Best Playback Singer (Male) are:

Arijit Singh (Kesariya)

Arijit Singh had become a sensation ever since his song Tum Hi Ho from the film Aashiqui 2 created a buzz around everywhere. It still is one of our favourite romantic tracts. In Brahmastra, Arijit Singh sang two songs Kesariya and Deva Deva and between them, he has been nominated for Kesariya. The song became a huge hit ever since it was released. It’s soulful, groovy, and obviously romantic. The beautiful backdrop of Benaras made it more surreal!

Shahid Mallya (Shauq)

Qala starring Tripti Dimri, Babil Khan, and Swastika Mukherjee in pivotal roles is a cinematic gem. It also has a beautiful music album. Among them, Shahid Mallya’s soulful track Shauq has been nominated for this poll. The backdrop of the beautiful boat ride under the moonlit sky made the song even more charming.

Mohan Kannan (Kahani)

Advait Chandan’s directorial Laal Singh Chaddha might have given the most beautiful music album last year and the song Kahani was all over social media when it was first released. Even though the film received a lot of backlash from the audience, they loved the background score and the songs. Kahani was sung by Mohan Kanan and he is our third nominee for this list.

Sachet Tandon (Mehram)

Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon rose to fame after composing tracks for the film, Kabir Singh and also singing in them. For the last nomination, we have Sachet who sang Mehram in Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur. The song portrays angst and gives the motivation to do something and after listening to it, energy will run through your veins. Mehram is quite a powerful song.

So who do you think will win this poll? Vote your favourite one here:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Audience Poll 2022 updates!

