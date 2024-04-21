Johnny Depp is a renowned Hollywood personality who is also among the highest-paid actors. He faced a great ordeal owing to his court case against Amber Heard. Depp lost his deal with Disney and was dropped from the Pirates of the Caribbean. He also exited another popular fantasy film series, but the actor was, in a way, a gainer as the studio had to pay him his full salary for the role, and it was not a small amount.

Depp was at the peak of his career when the domestic abuse controversy happened that cost him his career. Not him, Amber also lost her reputation and work in Hollywood. The fans of both stars did not leave a moment to troll each other and them.

Johnny Depp’s paychecks often leave us gaping with open mouths, like when he reportedly took home 50 million pounds for his seven-minute role in Tim Burton‘s Alice in Wonderland. But he was present in that film, whereas in the movie for which he got paid in millions, another actor replaced Depp and he had shot just one scene for it.

The movie that we are speaking of is Fantastic Beasts 3 or Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Johnny Depp joined the cast as Gellert Grindelwald in the first movie. Depp had a larger role in the second installment, but due to the libel case with News Group Newspapers Ltd over his alleged domestic abuse of his former wife Amber Heard, he lost the role. Depp was replaced by Mads Mikkelson. According to the report of the THR exposé, Depp received an estimated salary of $16 million for his role.

He reportedly had a pay-or-play contract, and according to that, he must be fully compensated whether or not the film is made and even if it is recast. The report stated, “Warners — then headed up by CEO Kevin Tsujihara — brought Depp back for a third [“Fantastic Beasts”] outing in a move approved by creator J.K. Rowling and gave him a pay-or-play contract that did not contain a morality clause. As a result, the studio was stuck paying his entire $16 million payday for the film even after firing him in the wake of the U.K. verdict.”

Fantastic Beasts 3 was based on JK Rowling’s works and is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

