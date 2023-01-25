Oscar Nominations remained the highlight last evening and there were many moments from the 95th Academy Awards that grabbed the eyeballs. While many celebrated the victory, a few actors didn’t get their due credit according to their fans and one of them was Avatar 2 actress Zoe Saldana.

Zoe who has delivered many blockbuster films and is the only actor to star in 4 movies that have crossed the mark of $2 billion didn’t receive a single Oscar nomination. Despite her acclaimed career, she was denied the nomination and it didn’t go well with her fans as they believe she was quite a deserving candidate. Scroll below to read the details.

Zoe Saldana reprised her role as Neytiri in James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water and received a lot of appreciation for her performance. However, her not making to Oscar nomination left her fans heartbroken and many came out to offer their support to the actress. Many fans rallied around the actress and promised her that one day will come when she will get an Oscar nod.

One of the users wrote, “Her moment is coming it is there, it just there!”

Another user commented, “One Day! One of these days! Zoe Saldana, I promise you! You’ll get that Oscar nom for Avatar.”

Another fan extended support to the actress by writing, “Genuinely believe that Zoe Saldana deserves an Oscar nom for #AvatarTheWayOfWater. Performance is capture is still so new and I don’t think it’s really appreciated for fully understood yet, some of her scenes during the last hour are seriously incredible.”

Her moment is coming is there, it’s just right there!. — Namor’s Attorney🧞‍♀️ (@TAEHYONCE_) January 24, 2023

ONE DAY! ONE OF THESE DAYS!

Zoe Saldana, I promise you!, you’ll get that Oscar nom for Avatar. pic.twitter.com/4d5LWfBPy7 — Namor’s Attorney🧞‍♀️ (@TAEHYONCE_) January 24, 2023

Genuinely believe that Zoe Saldaña deserves an Oscar nom for #AvatarTheWayOfWater. Performance capture is still so new and I don’t think it’s really appreciated or fully understood yet, but some of her scenes during the last hour are seriously incredible pic.twitter.com/EmHn8xBWHt — Ryan Northrup (@RyanJNorthrup) January 19, 2023

I love @zoesaldana and if they gave Oscar's for being a badass, she needs it. Hell, give her one because she deserves it! Plus, she is effortless. #teamzoe https://t.co/ORwB8rfw1z — JD (@TwistedNaeNae) January 22, 2023

The fact that Avatar: The Way of Water didn’t get Zoe Saldaña an Oscar nomination for best actress is so bizarre. pic.twitter.com/3bJwPdaOGa — 𝕄𝕒𝕖 – 𝟙𝟚•𝟚𝟘•𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟜 (@Mae_Is_Crazy) January 25, 2023

For the unversed, Zoe Saldana’s latest venture Avatar: The Way Of Water currently stands at $2.07 billion at the global box office and that’s an earth-shattering number. The reason why wasn’t she allegedly nominated for Oscar is unknown.

