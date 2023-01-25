Actress Zoe Saldana Who Holds Historic Box Office Milestone Gets Snubbed By The Oscars, Fans Extend Support With Kind Tweets
Avatar 2 Fans Come Out In Support Of Zoe Saldana After Oscars Snub (Pic Credit: Instagram, Movie Still)

Oscar Nominations remained the highlight last evening and there were many moments from the 95th Academy Awards that grabbed the eyeballs. While many celebrated the victory, a few actors didn’t get their due credit according to their fans and one of them was Avatar 2 actress Zoe Saldana.

Zoe who has delivered many blockbuster films and is the only actor to star in 4 movies that have crossed the mark of $2 billion didn’t receive a single Oscar nomination. Despite her acclaimed career, she was denied the nomination and it didn’t go well with her fans as they believe she was quite a deserving candidate. Scroll below to read the details.

Zoe Saldana reprised her role as Neytiri in James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water and received a lot of appreciation for her performance. However, her not making to Oscar nomination left her fans heartbroken and many came out to offer their support to the actress. Many fans rallied around the actress and promised her that one day will come when she will get an Oscar nod.

One of the users wrote, “Her moment is coming it is there, it just there!”

Another user commented, “One Day! One of these days! Zoe Saldana, I promise you! You’ll get that Oscar nom for Avatar.”

Another fan extended support to the actress by writing, “Genuinely believe that Zoe Saldana deserves an Oscar nom for #AvatarTheWayOfWater. Performance is capture is still so new and I don’t think it’s really appreciated for fully understood yet, some of her scenes during the last hour are seriously incredible.”

Scroll down to read more tweets.

For the unversed, Zoe Saldana’s latest venture Avatar: The Way Of Water currently stands at $2.07 billion at the global box office and that’s an earth-shattering number. The reason why wasn’t she allegedly nominated for Oscar is unknown.

