Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of the most adorable couples in the MCU. Their onscreen pairing as Spider-Man and MJ has always given ‘aww’ moments for the world of the internet. While many began speculating about the on-screen couple getting engaged, a new fan art shows the MCU couple getting married in a desi-typical Indian wedding.

The rumors of Tom Holland and Zendaya reportedly getting engaged spread like fire on the internet. However, there was no such official source or evidence that claimed the rumor. The couple never confessed their love for each other, but their social media posts were enough for the fans to speculate about their real life romance.

While the MCU couple did not give any official response to their marriage rumors, new art by Vaibhav Tiwari, shows Tom Holland wearing a gorgeous red-colored sherwani. Complementing Tom, his other half Zendaya is seen donning a lehenga choli while serving a proper Indian bride vibe. She can also be seen pairing her look with traditional jewelry.

So far, the video has reached over 5.7 million views and has over 738k likes. On reacting to the video, a user says, “diwale dulhaniya uda le jayenge…..” Another added, “Spiderman: mandapp coming”. Check out the video and let us know if you will be from the bride’s side or the groom’s side?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaibhav Tiwari | Artist 🖊 (@vaibhav_sketches)

A user also compared him to Shah Rukh Khan saying, “Tom really looks like sharukh in a different angle”. Another said, “Peter D’Souza ??”. One also went onto compare his hairstyle with SRK and said, “THE 90’S SRK HAIRCUT OMG SOFJDISKCNJDSK”.

Zendaya was compared with TMKOC’s Daya Ben as a user said, “Zendaya looks like Daya Ben from tmkoc”. Another added, “Peter bhai Parikh with Zen-Dayaben”. “Tom ka thik hain lekin wo daya bhen ke sathi kya kar rha hai 😂😂”, said another.

During the filming of the first MCU Spider-Man movie, Tom Holland and Zendaya met for the first time and soon the rumors of their relationship began to circulate. While the couple has not officially accepted their affair in the public, they are one of the most adorable couples in the MCU.

Let us know which side are you on?

