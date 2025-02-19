Amaran, the movie, is based on a novel that narrates the true life story of Major Mukund Varadarajan. Sivakarthikeyan portrays the lead role. To convincingly embody a military officer, Sivakarthikeyan underwent rigorous physical training.

A video montage documenting his transformation has been released on YouTube by the channel DeepFit. The nine-minute video features testimonials from Sivakarthikeyan himself, along with insights from director Rajkumar Periasamy. In the video, Periasamy instructs the fitness trainer on the desired physique for Sivakarthikeyan.

As the video unfolds, viewers can see a striking transformation in Sivakarthikeyan’s physique, with a noticeable contrast between his appearance at the start and the end of the training period. Some reports suggest that this incredible transformation took place within just 90 days.

Amaran can now stream on Netflix for those who wish to enjoy the film. It was the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024, running in theaters for over 50 days. The movie earned INR 259.52 crore domestically and an additional INR 82 crore in the international market, bringing its total worldwide gross to INR 341.52 crore.

Directed and written by Rajkumar Periasamy, Amaran features a stellar cast, including Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi, Rahul Bose, Bhuvan Arora, Lallu, Mir Salman, Shreekumar, Umair Lateef, Shyamaprasad, and Shyam Mohan. The film’s music is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, with cinematography by Ch Sai and editing by R. Kalaivanan.

The movie was produced by P. Sreenivasa Goud, R. Mahendran, and Kamal Haasan under Raajkamal Films International, Sony Pictures Films India, God Bless Entertainment, and Turmeric Media.

For more such stories, check out Down South

