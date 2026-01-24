Anaganaga Oka Raju, starring Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary, has started its second week run on a good note. While the film has already emerged as a big success at the Indian box office, it continued its winning momentum on the second Friday, day 10. Compared to Thursday, it showed an upward trend, bringing the total close to 42 crores. In the meantime, it has crossed a whopping 400% returns. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Anaganaga Oka Raju earn at the Indian box office in 10 days?

The Telugu comedy-drama was released on January 14. It received mostly positive reviews from critics and a thumbs-up from the audience. On top of that, Sankranti holidays boosted the film’s earnings, leading to a solid opening week of 40.65 crores. On day 10, it earned an estimated 1.17 crores, up 6.36% from day 9’s 1.1 crores. Overall, it has earned an estimated 41.82 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 49.34 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (9-day) – 40.65 crores

Day 10 – 1.17 crores

Total – 41.82 crores

Anaganaga Oka Raju crosses 400% returns!

Anaganaga Oka Raju was reportedly made at a modest budget of 8 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 41.82 crore in net so far, yielding an impressive return on investment (ROI) of 33.82 crores. Calculated further, it equals a whopping 422.75% returns at the Indian box office. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 8 crores

India net collection – 41.82 crores

ROI – 33.82 crores

ROI% – 422.75%

Verdict – Super Hit

More about the film

Anaganaga Oka Raju is directed by Maari and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banner of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The film also stars Rao Ramesh, Tarak Ponnappa, Goparaju Ramana, and Chammak Chandra. The music is composed by Mickey J Meyer.

