Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu took control over the situation after The Raja Saab tanked and is ready to score a big success for Tollywood in 2026. Made on a huge budget of 200 crores, the film has performed well so far and will recover its entire budget in the next few days. In the meantime, it is all set to surpass Tollywood’s highest-grossing film of 2025 at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 12!

How much did Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earn at the Indian box office in 12 days?

The Tollywood action-comedy entertainer was released on January 12 and enjoyed an extended opening week of 11 days. Although it received mixed reviews from critics, it fared well with the ticket-buying audience. This resulted in 179.15 crores coming in the extended opening week. Coming to the latest update, the film earned 2.65 crores on the second Friday, day 12, showing a drop of 19.69% from day 11’s 3.3 crores. Overall, it has earned 181.8 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 214.52 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (11-day) – 179.15 crores

Day 12 – 2.65 crores

Total – 181.8 crores

Soon to beat Tollywood’s highest-grossing film of 2025!

For those who don’t know, Pawan Kalyan’s OG was the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025, with a net collection of 194.16 crores. If a comparison is made, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu needs only 12.37 crores more to overtake OG, and the feat is likely to be accomplished during the weekdays.

After surpassing OG, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu will start its journey towards the 200 crore club. For Chiranjeevi, it will be his first-ever 200 crore net grosser. Also, among all senior Telugu heroes, it will be the first 200 crore net grosser.

More about the film

The action-comedy entertainer is directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banner of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments. The film also stars Venkatesh, Nayanthara, and Catherine Tresa in key roles.

