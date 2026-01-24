Parasakthi was released amid high hopes and even got a solo release in the absence of Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, yet it turned out to be a major disappointment at the worldwide box office. After the first few days, the film slowed significantly, resulting in a disappointing total. Recently, it completed a two-week run in theaters, with a total collection remaining below 85 crores. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 14!

How much did Parasakthi earn at the worldwide box office in 14 days?

The Kollywood political drama was released on January 10. It received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Due to such a reception, it failed to capitalize on the Pongal holidays. Coming to the latest update, the film earned around 25 lakh on its second Friday, day 14, in India. Overall, it has earned an estimated 51.33 crore net domestically, as per Sacnilk. It equals 60.56 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 22.6 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 83.16 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 51.33 crores

India gross – 60.56 crores

Overseas gross – 22.6 crores

Worldwide gross – 83.16 crores

To end its run as Sivakarthikeyan’s 5th highest-grosser

Currently, Parasakthi ranks as Sivakarthikeyan’s sixth-highest-grossing film globally, ahead of Maaveeran (78.66 crores). Before the theatrical run ends, the film is likely to surpass Velaikkaran (85.25 crores), which is just 2.09 crores away. So, it is all set to conclude as the actor’s fifth-highest-grossing film.

Take a look at Sivakarthikeyan’s top grossers at the worldwide box office:

Amaran – 339.65 crores Don – 115.22 crores Doctor – 101.84 crores Madharaasi – 99.12 crores Velaikkaran – 85.25 crores Parasakthi – 83.16 crores Maaveeran – 78.66 crores

More about the film

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi also stars Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela in key roles. It is produced by Aakash Baskaran (Dawn Pictures) and was reportedly made at a budget of 150 crores.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Border 2 Box Office Day 2: Slightly Below Dhurandhar In Morning Occupancy – 30 Crore+ Saturday On The Cards!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News