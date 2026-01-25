Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty starrer Border 2 is picking up the desired momentum at the box office. On the first Sunday, it witnessed a good jump in morning occupancy. That’s not it; the epic war-action drama has also surpassed Dhurandhar and Sky Force, registering far better admissions on day 3. Scroll below for the exciting report!

Border 2 Box Office Day 3 Morning Occupancy

Anurag Singh’s directorial is a force to be reckoned with, making it difficult for Dhurandhar, Happy Patel, and other releases to survive. According to Sacnilk, Border 2 registered occupancy of 31.46% during the morning shows on day 3. It has witnessed a significant improvement, compared to 15.51% admissions registered on Saturday.

In fact, Sunny Deol starrer has recorded the best morning occupancy on Sunday, since its big release on January 23, 2025. The word-of-mouth is strong, so the footfalls will only get better during the second half of the day. All in all, Border 2 is heading for its highest single-day collection at the Indian box office.

Check out the detailed day-wise morning occupancy at the Indian box office:

Day 1: 19.51%

Day 2: 15.51% (-20.50%)

Day 3: 31.46% (+102%)

Dhurandhar’s 44.80 crores in danger!

On Saturday, Border 2 brought in 40.59 crores at the Indian box office. The collections will further improve today, easily surpassing the 45 crore mark, as there is little to no competition.

This means, Sunny Deol starrer will easily cross the first Sunday collection of Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster, Dhurandhar, which had earned 44.80 crores.

With that, Anurag Singh’s directorial will also enter the 100 crore club. The best is yet to come, as the Republic Day holiday will help score another big day on Monday. Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh will also score one of their highest opening weekends of all time. Exciting times ahead!

