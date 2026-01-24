It has been an awe-inspiring journey for Dhurandhar at the Indian box office. 50 glorious days and we’ve lost count of the massive milestones it has achieved. Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer was heading towards its one last target, but the arrival of Border 2 has left it out of reach. Scroll below for the detailed update!

How much has Dhurandhar earned in India?

According to estimates, Dhurandhar collected 55 lakhs on day 50. It has entered its 8th week, and the arrival of Border 2 has led to a 59% drop in the last 24 hours. Despite that, the footfalls were respectable, but the earnings will now slowly decline as it nears saturation at the box office.

The cumulative total has reached 886.6 crores net. Aditya Dhar’s directorial is made on a budget of 225 crores. In 50 days, the makers have minted profits of a whopping 294%. It’s a super-duper hit, and one can only imagine the storm that is incoming with its sequel, Dhurandhar 2.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 218 crores

Week 2 – 261.5 crores

Week 3 – 189.3 crores

Week 4 – 115.7 crores

Week 5 – 56.35 crores

Week 6 – 28.95 crores

Week 7 – 16.25 crores

Day 50 – 55 lakhs

Total – 886.6 crores

One last missed target for Dhurandhar!

Ranveer Singh starrer is already the highest-grossing Bollywood film in history. It had the potential to unlock the 900 crore club for Hindi cinema. Unfortunately, the screen count has reduced as Border 2 is now dominating the ticket windows. With a gap of over 13 crores, the milestone will now remain out of reach. Albeit it was a glorious run!

Dhurandhar Box Office Summary (50 days)

Budget – 225 crores

India net – 886.6 crores

India gross – 1046.18 crores

ROI – 294%

Overseas gross – 290.45 crores

Worldwide gross – 1328.23 crores

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

