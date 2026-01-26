Anurag Singh’s epic war action drama Border 2 is a force to be reckoned with at the Indian box office. Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty starrer has surpassed every single Republic Day weekend in Bollywood except one. Scroll below for the day 3 report!

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3

The official figures are out and Border 2 surpassed expectations on Sunday. It earned 57.20 crores on day 3, witnessing an impressive 41% surge over the 40.59 crores collected on Saturday. The exciting moment is here as it will register another thunderous day on the Republic Day holiday today.

The total box collection in India has reached 129.89 crores net after 3 days. Border 2 is made on a massive budget of 275 crores. The makers have recovered around 47% of the reported investments. Including GST, its gross earnings stand at 153.27 crores.

Here’s a day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 32.10 crores

Day 2: 35 crores

Day 3: 57.20 crores

Total: 129.89 crores

Crushes every single Republic Day weekend in Bollywood except one!

Sunny Deol’s star power is impressive when it comes to patriotic films. Border 2 will enjoy a 4-day extended weekend, which will conclude today. But within 72 hours, the epic war action drama has recorded the second biggest Republic Day weekend of all time in Bollywood. It crushed Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter (123.6 crores) by a considerable margin. The #1 spot will remain out of reach.

Take a look at the top Republic Day weekends in Bollywood (India net collection):

Pathaan – 280.75 crores Border 2 – 129.89 crores (3 days) Fighter – 123.6 crores Padmaavat – 114 crores Raees – 93.24 crores

Border 2 Box Office Day 3 Summary

Budget: 275 crores

India net: 129.89 crores

Budget recovery: 47%

India gross: 153.27 crores

