Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, is scheduled to witness a grand release on March 19. With part 1 still running in theaters and garnering a superb response on OTT, hype for part 2 is at its peak. Despite a clash with Yash’s much-awaited Toxic, the film is going to explode at the Indian box office and fetch fantastic numbers. Also, it is all set to break Salman Khan’s six-year-old Eid record. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Massive buzz for Dhurandhar 2

The first installment of Aditya Dhar’s epic saga exceeded all expectations. It didn’t explode on its opening day, but over the first weekend it gained momentum, and thereafter it began to show an extraordinary trend. Still running in theaters, it has earned over 890 crore+ so far at the Indian box office. With such a historic response to part 1 and the goodwill it has built, the potential for part 2 is extremely high.

The stage is already set for Dhurandhar 2, and as of now, it is in position to score 60 crore or more on day 1. And if Toxic backs out of the high-voltage clash, the ceiling for the opening day increases significantly. So, it’s clear that whether the clash happens or not, the Ranveer Singh starrer is ready to make a new record among Eid releases.

All set for a record Eid opening

As of now, Salman Khan’s Bharat (2019) holds the record for the biggest opening among Eid releases with a net collection of 42.3 crore. This record will be easily broken by Dhurandhar 2, with a collection of 60 crore or more likely to come. With such a start, the Ranveer Singh starrer is also set to become the first Eid release to hit the 50 crore and 60 crore milestones on the opening day.

More about Dhurandhar 2

The highly anticipated sequel will see Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi reprising their key roles. Reports also state that Akshaye Khanna will be a part of it in flashback portions. The film is produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of B62 Studios and Jio Studios.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Border 2 Box Office Day 16 BMS Sales: Sunny Deol’s 3rd Saturday Roars With 107% Jump Already – This Valentine It’s Hindustaan Meri Jaan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News