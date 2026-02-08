Valentine’s week has already started, but for India, the war isn’t over yet, since it is Sunny Deol and his war epic Border 2 displaying immense growth at the box office! After a solid run for two weeks, the film is witnessing a massive surge on its third Sunday. The latest trends from BookMyShow suggest that the audience is in no mood to slow down!

3rd Sunday Explodes For Sunny Deol!

The morning trends for Day 17 are spectacular. Between 10 AM and 11 AM today, the war biggie sold approximately 7.1K tickets on BMS. Comparing this to yesterday, 3rd Saturday’s window of 3.9K tickets for the same hour, this is an almost 80% jump!

Border 2 Box Office Day 17 BMS Sales

The cumulative sales of Border 2 from 8 AM to 11 AM on February 8, the third Sunday, stand at 14.1K tickets. This is almost 75% higher than yesterday’s 8K tickets during the same period. This indicates that the mass audiences are turning out in huge numbers for the Sunday morning and afternoon shows.

3rd Saturday Makes A Mark!

While the Sunday roar is loud, Sunny Deol‘s film also held its ground on its 3rd Saturday, officially entering the list of top performers for that specific day.

Check out the top 10 ticket sales on the 3rd Saturday for a Bollywood film on BMS (from 2023 to 2026).

Dhurandhar: 683K Chhaava: 421K Stree 2: 322K Gadar 2: 270K Jawan: 250K Animal: 219K Saiyaara : 125K Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 101K Sitaare Zameen Par: 98K Border 2: 92K

Awaaz Lahore Tak Jaani Chahiye!

By registering a ticket sale of 92K on the 3rd Saturday, and displaying an 80% hourly growth on BMS on the 3rd Sunday, Sunny Deol’s war epic is ready to finish the third weekend at a loud roaring point! Aawaaz in its true sense Lahore tak jaani chahiye!

