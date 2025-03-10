Natalie Portman’s performance in Black Swan left a lasting impact on audiences—and even on fellow actors. Emily Blunt, who had just completed training for her own dance-heavy role in The Adjustment Bureau, admitted she had a full-blown anxiety attack after watching Portman’s intense portrayal of a ballerina.

Blunt was already nervous about her dance skills when she took on The Adjustment Bureau. Yeah, she wasn’t exactly a trained dancer. Unlike Portman, who trained extensively in ballet, Blunt had no dance experience before the film. She was upfront with director George Nolfi about it.

“I was honest. I’ve never danced in my life,” she said in a 2011 interview with Emanuel Levy. But she committed to the challenge, promising to work as hard as possible. Blunt’s preparation was intense. She spent months training, pushing her body to its limits.

“The training was unreal. I hurt every day. It’s one thing to say, ‘I’ll do it for you,’ but it’s another thing to actually do it,” Blunt said. Despite the pain, Blunt welcomed the process and came out stronger. And just when Blunt was feeling good about her hard work, suddenly, all that confidence was gone. Instead of feeling inspired, she was overwhelmed by Portman’s dedication.

“I had a full anxiety attack after it but still loved the movie,” Blunt once told MTV News. “That girl has some serious guns. I was like, ‘Wow, her back looks like a barrel of snakes.’ She truly worked out and she looks incredible in the movie.”

Portman went all in for her Oscar-winning role—hours of training, a total diet switch-up, and sheer exhaustion every day. However, for Blunt, the process was equally intense. “It was hell to learn at first,” she admitted. But somewhere between the bruises and the blisters, she found herself enjoying it. “It became invigorating, and one of the biggest, life-expanding experiences I’ve ever had.”

While The Adjustment Bureau was more of a sci-fi thriller than a dance drama, Blunt’s training was still crucial to her role. Though she may not have reached Portman’s level, she gained a deep respect for dancers and their dedication.

Her anxiety after watching Black Swan was understandable. But in the end, she stayed unshaken. Instead, Em proved her commitment to the craft and delivered a strong performance in her own film.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: When Cillian Murphy’s Piercing Eyes Turned Into An Unexpected Challenge For His Oppenheimer Co-Stars: “It’s A Real Problem”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News