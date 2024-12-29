It looks like The Boys is officially wrapping up with its fifth season. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jack Quaid opened up about the series coming to an end. He emphasized that the decision wasn’t forced by external factors, saying, “I think it’s good that we end with Season 5 because we’re ending on our own terms.”

Quaid explained that the conclusion aligns perfectly with the showrunner’s original vision, as it has always been part of their plan. He revealed that he had been aware of this ending for quite some time but had to keep it under wraps.

Quaid described The Boys Season 5 as a wild and emotional journey, hinting at the possibility of several fan-favorite characters meeting their end. Quaid’s exact words were: ‘The Boys Season 5 is gonna be crazy. It’s gonna be very messy. I don’t know, I just keep thinking a lot of us are probably gonna die. It’s just going to be insane, and I’m excited to see what that entails.’

Fans of The Boys need not worry, as the possibilities for spin-off series are endless. The franchise already boasts successful spin-offs like Gen V and the animated anthology The Boys Presents: Diabolical. With such a vast universe, there’s plenty of room to introduce new characters and shows. Meanwhile, The Boys Season 5 is expected to premiere in 2026.

