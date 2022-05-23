Conversation With Friends: Joe Alwyn Opens Up On Working With Lenny Abrahamson

Joe Alwyn will be seen in the television adaptation of Sally Rooney’s debut novel Conversations With Friends. The actor has opened up about working with director Lenny Abrahamson and also said that ‘Conversations with Friends’ is full of all different themes, but at the heart of it, it’s about love, intimacy, desire and relationships.

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘Conversations With Friends’ is based on the book, the series takes us through the journey of Frances (Alison Oliver), an observant, bright and sharp girl who performs spoken word poetry in Dublin together with her ex-girlfriend Bobbi (Sasha Lane).

Joe Alwyn said: “Conversations with Friends is full of all different themes, but at the heart of it, it’s about love, intimacy, desire and relationships. It’s about how we can love and find happiness both within social constructs that we’re more used to whether that be within friendships, families or relationships – but also outside of those things, and how we’re able to find other ways of loving and growing outside of more conventional constructs.”

He added: “The writers have done a fantastic job bringing the book to life. There are definitely bits and pieces they’ve maybe reduced a little or veered away from, but also bits they’ve lent heavily into for the sake of the story and narrative.”

Joe Alwyn added, “But, by and large, it’s all quite consistent and that goes for the characters and Nick too. When you’re playing someone, you’re also bringing yourself to it, so there’s me in it too. But in terms of Nick from the book, it’s the Nick I felt when reading the scripts.”

*When talking about the experience of working with the ace director Lenny, Joe said: “Firstly, Lenny is absolutely brilliant. He’s so special both as a director and as a person. In terms of his direction, he’s so detailed, intelligent and emotionally intelligent as well, and tuned in to what he wants and what should be there without being overbearing. He’s put so much thought into this, he’s just a genius.

“He’s also incredibly funny and that makes a big difference on set, particularly when every scene is quite intense,” Joe Alwyn concluded.

‘Conversations With Friends’ streaming on Lionsgate Play from May 27.

Must Read: Jennifer Lawrence’s Baby’s Gender Revealed At Ellen DeGeneres’ Final Interview – Find Out

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram