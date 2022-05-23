It’s been almost a month since a Hollywood actor took the world by surprise by slapping his fellow actor and comedian Chris Rock right across his face at the Oscars 2022. Even though the actor has apologised time and again, it looks like the world isn’t letting him forget.

For the unversed, on March 27th, the MIB actor went up the Oscar stage and slapped Chris for making GI Jane joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, and since then hell broke loose on the actor. Now, during his time on the David Letterman show, Smith claims that he had envisioned his career being ruined before the Oscar mishap.

During an interview on the new season of David Letterman’s show “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” Will Smith spoke about how he had envisioned his career being ruined after consuming drugs. Will went on to reveal the time when he experimented with the South American hallucinogenic plants. He said, “I drank, and it usually takes about 45 minutes to kick in and I’m sitting there, and you always feel like, ‘Maybe it won’t kick in this time.’ So I’m drinking and sitting there, and then all of a sudden, it’s like I start seeing all of my money flying away, and my house is flying away, and my career is going away.” He added, “My whole life is getting destroyed.”

Talking about the same in the interview Will Smith also said, “Then slowly, I stopped caring about my money, I just wanted to get to Willow. I stopped caring about my house, I stopped caring about my career.”

Meanwhile, Will Smith after the slapping incident at the Oscars has faced a lot of heat coming his way. Even to a point where the actor is losing roles in movies. Rumours are coming up that that actor will be replaced by Dwayne Johnson in the sequel to his live-action release Aladdin back in 2019. If rumours are to be believed then Aladdin 2 will be released in 2025 and will be directed by Guy Ritchie.

