Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who are set to tie the nuptial knot on February 6, rang in the New Year with filmmaker-producer Karan Johar and fashion designer Manish Malhotra in Dubai.

The fashion designer shared the pictures from their celebrations in which he, Sidharth and Karan can be seen in an all-black look, Kiara Advani wore a shimmery green dress for the new year bash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sharing their photo, Manish Malhotra wrote in his Instagram caption, “Wishing you all a wonderful new year.” Karan Johar also took to the stories section of his Instagram account to share a few glimpses of the new year party.

In the pictures, Karan Johar posed with Rani Mukerji, who wore a masquerade mask over her eyes. Karan, too, wore one in a solo picture he shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Talking about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the two were seen together for the first time on screen in the 2021 film ‘Shershaah‘. While they have not addressed rumours of their wedding, both actors have spoken fondly about each other in media interactions.

On the work front, while Kiara Advani was recently seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, Sidharth Malhotra has Mission Majnu lined up for release on January 19. The film will debut on Netflix.

Must Read: Sana Saeed aka Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s Anjali Gets Engaged To Her Boyfriend In Los Angeles!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News