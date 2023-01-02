Johnny Depp and Amber Heard truly had a relationship like none other! The couple fell in love on the sets of The Rum Diary and tied the knot in 2015. Along with close friends, a major part of their wedding functions were drugs including MDMAs and mushrooms. Today, we bring to you one another bizarre incident when the Pirates Of The Caribbean star spoke about his ‘tongue and p*nis’ touching. Scroll below for all the details!

Amber has finally settled the $50 million defamation suit filed by Depp over a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post that accused him of domestic violence. While the court had initially reduced her damages to $10.35 million, the actress ultimately ended it all just at $1 million. In a lengthy Instagram note, she refused to face the social media vilification again via a retrial and even blamed the American legal system for not providing her justice.

During the latest trial, apology text from Johnny Depp to his nurse Debbie Lloyd were shown to the jury which were extremely explicit. He apologized her for refusing to see her in a lengthy message that began, “Hey sweetheart, I’m so sorry about today. I thought you were Stephen, whom I’m not particularly enthused about for his loss of loyalty and his loss of memory.”

Johnny Depp continued, “He has tried everything to f**k me over as far as travelling with my wife. He also bursts into my f*****g house like it’s goddamn Grand Central Station. I’m truly sorry if I upset you. If you like you can give me some morphine to see if my tongue and p*nis touch. All my love, J.”

Well, that is quite an unusual message to send to one’s nurse. Isn’t it?

