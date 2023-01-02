The new year has just arrived, and people are still hung over from the new year parties and celebrations, especially our favourite celebrities. They jet off to their decided destinations with their loved ones to welcome the new year. Recently, Tamannaah Bhatia was reportedly spotted getting all mushy with an actor, which got captured in a lens.

Recently, the actress was spotted at a new year celebration where she was showing PDA with a Bollywood actor, who was spotted with her on multiple occasions. However, they did not spark any rumours, nor did people suspect anything. Can you guess who that actor is? Keep reading to find out!

A few video clips are going viral on Twitter, and in one of them, Tamannaah Bhatia is spotted kissing and hugging the Darlings actor Vijay Verma. The actress is seen wearing a hot pink shimmery shirt dress as she walks into the party venue. Where Vijay is seemingly wearing a white shirt. In the clip, it is although not very clear but, they seem to hug each other and even share a short kiss.

Earlier, the duo was even spotted at a Diljit Dosanjh concert, where Vijay Verma and Tamannaah Bhatia seemed to be having a gala time. Now, people are starting to connect things and also, the fact that Vijay was present at her house on the occasion of her birthday on 21st December is making the speculations even stronger. There has been no confirmed news from either side, but it always brings joy when there is news like this! With the fact that the month of February will be here soon and love is already starting to spread in the air.

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Babli, which was released on Disney+Hotstar. As for Vijay Verma, his Darlings alongside Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah received a positive response from the audience, and it was released on Netflix.

