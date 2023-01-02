Kartik Aaryan had a good 2022 and there’s no denying that. He was one of those Bollywood actors who had blockbuster movies in the last year when the industry wasn’t doing so well. Cut to 2023, the actor has some great releases in the pipeline and is often making headlines for his personal life. While his fans think that he might be dating Pashmina Roshan, the handsome hunk recently had dinner with Prateek Kuhad’s ex-girlfriend Niharika Thakur in London. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Niharika happens to be a doctor by profession and is settled in London. The beauty shared pictures of having high tea at Claridge’s and the same table pictures were then shared by Kartik on his Instagram just a few hours apart. Mere coincidence or the two actually met? Let’s find out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Reddit thread shared pictures of Kartik Aaryan and Niharika Thakur’s Instagram stories from Claridge’s London and it featured a cup of milk tea and a cup black tea along with scones, some butter, jam and milk.

Take a look at it here:

As soon as the thread was shared on Reddit featuring Kartik Aaryan and Niharika Thakur’s Instagram stories, fans started reacting to it.

A user commented, “Prateek sang “kya kasoor mera “ on reel for kartik. He is singing the same in real life to kartik and niharika.”

Another user commented, “His mum dad and sister all are docs did they set him with her?”

A third user commented, “Wait…dint Sara also update from the same location? I think yes.”

What are your thoughts on Kartik Aaryan’s fans speculating him of dining with Prateek Kuhad’s ex-girlfriend Niharika Thakur? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: When Deepika Padukone Caught Ranbir Kapoor Red-Handed While Cheating On Her: “It Took Me A While To Get Out…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News