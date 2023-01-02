It was Koffee With Karan Season 5 when Sara Ali Khan first expressed her affection for Kartik Aaryan. Little did anyone know that they would eventually be signed by Imtiaz Ali for a film. While that only remained obvious amidst the crazy buzz surrounding them, what remained interesting is that they indeed fell in love on Love Aaj Kal sets. Well, we see the signs of reconciliation. Scroll below for details!

While there were huge expectations from Love Aaj Kal, the film turned out to be a major disappointment at the box office. There was already a lot of criticism around the sequel of Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer. What made things worse is allegedly the loose script and Sara’s performance getting termed as ‘over acting’. On the other hand, Kartik was massively praised and many even called it his best performance till then.

As most know, Sara Ali Khan had been enjoying her vacation with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and friends in London around Christmas. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan was in Paris and there were also rumours that he may spend the holidays with Pashmina Roshan. But it looks like the Love Aaj Kal stars ultimately reunited on New Year.

On New Year’s night, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were both clicked at the same location and shared pictures around the same time. The actress posed at Claridge’s in a blue crop top and colourful leggings. She also shared pictures with her friends as she rang in the festive season with them.

Kartik also shared a picture from Claridge where he was enjoying tea with a mystery person. Other blurry pictures was a sneak peak from his New Year’s night.

Well this looks like quite a hint for all the Sartik fans, who believed they were an endgame.

