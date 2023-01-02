Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most celebrated Bollywood stars and she is known for her sophisticated persona. The actress hardly loses her calm. Be it a public event, dealing with trollers, or even commenting on her contemporaries, she always maintains her grace.

However, Aishwarya doesn’t like talking about her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan, and over the years, we have seen her ignoring questions about him and even losing her calm as well. But once she appeared on Koffee With Karan and gave a quick-witted answer to the Dharma Productions head honcho on being asked about Salman Khan, leaving him dumbstruck. Scroll down to know her reaction.

Once Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graced the couch of Koffee With Karan and the gorgeous actress was asked about her past relationships during the rapid-fire round and her reaction was epic. The Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani director popped up Salman’s name during the rapid–fire round, and the Sarbjit actress Aishwarya replied with a ‘next question’. Then, KJo took Vivek Oberoi’s name and asked what comes to her mind, the actress was quick to reply that Vivek is a wonderful friend who has been there for her truly.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was in a relationship with Salman Khan and the couple separated after dating for a couple of years. Later, Aishwarya found solace in Vivek Oberoi. The duo came closer during the shoot of ‘Kyun Ho Gya Na’ but the relationship didn’t work for a long time. In the year 2007, Aishwarya Rai married Abhishek Bachchan and has a daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The duo is one of the most–loved couples in Bollywood. Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dose of entertainment 😌 (@random.shitszz)

On the work front

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen in Jailer. The film is slated to release this year. Notably, Jailer is an upcoming Indian Tamil – language action comedy film written and directed by Nelson.

