Karan Johar is one celebrity in Bollywood who shares an amazing camaraderie with almost all the A-list celebrities in the entertainment industry. He has his own reality chat-show titled ‘Koffee With Karan’ which happens to be one of the most controversial shows, where the host asks all sorts of questions including their personal and professional life to celebrities. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Karan was grilled by Farah Khan and Abhishek Bachchan on KWK about his s*x life leaving his face red. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Abhishek happens to be Karan’s one of closest friends and have known each other since childhood. Johar is also close friends with AB’s sister Shweta Bachchan and they often chill together and put out pictures on social media. Now coming back to the topic, it was in 2014 that Abhishek appeared on the chat show with director Farah.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Koffee With Karan episode that featured Abhishek Bachchan and Farah Khan together was a blast. Both of them are known for their brutally honest nature and never miss an opportunity to crack their fans with their humour.

Now over the years, we have seen the host Karan Johar discussing s*x life of celebrities on the show and he’s probably the only person in the industry who can ask such bold questions to actors.

When Farah Khan teased Karan by taking a minute (of silence) for his s*x life, Abhishek Bachchan couldn’t stop himself from jumping in the conversation giving a hilarious reply.

Farah then quipped and said, “If we look at Karan Johar’s track record of his sex-life, we will have to stand up for this entire show.” Adding to this, AB asked the fans to pray for Karan’s s*xual wellbeing and this left the host red-faced.

Concluding the conversation, KJo said, “Both the Censor Board and I have the same problem. Both of us don’t have a s*x life.” Haha!

What are your thoughts on Abhishek Bachchan grilling Karan Johar for his s*x life back in the day? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Tunisha Sharma Had Played Katrina Kaif’s Younger Version In Fitoor, Director Abhishek Kapoor Calls Her Death “Heartbreaking”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News