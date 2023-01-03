Uorfi Javed, the actress who pretty much became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss OTT, is in the news almost every single day. While the actress used to make the headlines for her non-conventional fashion sense and netizens trolling her for the same, she’s now being targeted by politicians for the same.

For those who don’t know, yesterday we reported that politician Chitra Wagh had filed a police complaint against the actress demanding her arrest over her bold pictures on social media. Now, Uorfi has responded to it and let us tell you, these complaints are affecting her negatively. Read on to know what she said.

Taking to her story, Uorfi Javed shared a news clip image of Maharashtra BJP leader Chitra Wagh filing a police complaint against her owing to her revealing fashion choices. The Bigg Boss OTT fame wrote alongside it, “She is the same woman who was shouting for SANJAY RATHODS arrest when she was in NCP, then her husband was caught taking bribe, to save her husband she joined BJP and uske baad Sanjay or Chitra kaafi aache dost ban gye. Mai bhi Bas BJP join karne ki wali hu. Then we will be best friends”

In her following story, Uorfi Javed shared a noted reading, “I know it’s quite dangerous uploading stuff about POLITICIANS, but then these people are making me suicidal anyways so either I kill myself or say my mind and get killed by them.” The actress continued, “But again hi, I didn’t start this, I never did anything wrong to anyone. They are coming at me for no f*cking reason”

Besides the aam janta and politician Chitra Wagh, renowned names such as Chahatt Khanna, Farah Ali Khan, Hindustani Bhau, Sunil Pal, Chetan Bhagat and others have also shamed Ms Javed over her unusual fashion choices.

Uorfi Javed is currently seen in Splitsvilla X4.

What are your thoughts on this targeting? Let us know in the comments.

